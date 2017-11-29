Jared Kushner interviewed by special counsel's office

President Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's office, CBS News has learned.

CNN was first to report that Mueller's investigators asked Kushner about former National Security adviser Michael Flynn. Kushner was questioned earlier this month.

Sources familiar with the process say the interview happened in the first week of November and lasted about 90 minutes. They say it was largely focused on certain interactions, meetings or communications Kushner had with Flynn on the matters the special counsel is investigating about Flynn's actions/conduct and those of his son.

In a statement given to CBS News, Mr. Kushner's attorney Abbe Lowell said, "Mr. Kushner has voluntarily cooperated with all relevant inquiries and will continue to do so."

