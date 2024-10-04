Washington Wizards' Jared Butler overcomes childhood fear by learning to swim

As the NBA season approaches, players are hitting the gym to prepare. Among them is Jared Butler, a guard for the Washington Wizards.

But while Butler has been working hard on his basketball skills, he's also been pursuing a goal off the court that might surprise some: Learning how to swim.

The 24-year-old Louisiana native never learned to swim growing up. His focus was basketball, and swim lessons weren't readily available. Butler also points out that there was a generational aspect at play. His mother never learned how to swim, and that fear trickled down to him.

"Always in the back of my mind, always like the thing that I just couldn't do," said Butler.

Overcoming challenges

If a parent doesn't know how to swim, there's only a 19% chance that their child will learn, according to the USA Swimming Foundation. The foundation also reports that 64% of Black children and teens have little to no swimming ability, compared to 40% of White children and teens.

Butler remembered a close call that further cemented his fear of swimming. While attempting to stay in the deep end by holding onto the side, he lost his grip and drifted too far, requiring someone to pull him to safety. From that point on, he avoided the deep end and stuck to more shallow waters.

That's why Butler is now tackling his fear head-on. With the help of the Wizards' employee engagement office, which assists players in achieving personal goals, Butler was set up with swim instructor Dana Lapierre.

"He was very hesitant," LaPierre said. "But he was so good."

Butler is no stranger to overcoming challenges. At 18, he was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a genetic heart condition that can thicken the walls of the heart. He has spoken about his condition on Capitol Hill, raising awareness and encouraging others to seek help.

"When I finally felt like I got to a place in my career where I could, and I felt confident to share about it, I was just like, I got to. And I'm glad I did, because people still to this day come up to me, asking me all the time about what to do, who to see, who to talk to," said Butler.