Jane Fonda says she, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin are returning for "9 to 5" sequel

Jane Fonda says she's "only 80," and ready for plenty more projects – including a sequel to hit 1980 comedy "9 to 5." She also says her original co-stars, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin, plan to join, reports ET.

During a Summer Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday to promote her upcoming HBO documentary, "Jane Fonda in Five Acts," the legendary actress said, "For right now, Dolly, Lily and I are all intending to be in it." In line with the feminist spirit of the original film, she also said that the three of them are serving as executive producers. Rashida Jones and Pat Rosnick are writing the 20th Century Fox film.

The buzz about a potential sequel grew after the 2017 Emmys in September, when the three co-stars appeared on stage together. At the time, Fonda recalled that in the film, they had a "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical" boss. The ladies seemed to allude to Mr. Trump when Tomlin responded, "We still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot."

In March, Parton said she and her co-stars got their ducks in a row because of the recent conversation around gender inequality.

"All these years we've talked about doing a sequel to '9 to 5,' but it never made any real sense," Parton said. "Until just recently [with] all the equal work for equal pay and all the harassment in the workplace [backlash] – we decided that we are going to try to do another one."

She also revealed, "This new idea [is] going to bring some new girls in ... and they're gonna find us, the old characters. We've all come up with a business of our own. So, they come to find us just to get some input."