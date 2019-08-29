Inspector general finds James Comey did not release classified information to the public

An independent watchdog found that former FBI Director James Comey did not release classified information to the public, although he did violate agency policy by taking home unclassified memos and ensuring that they would be leaked to the press.

The Office of the Inspector General for the Justice Department investigated Comey for leaking his own memos describing conversations with President Trump to his friend, Daniel Richman, a professor at Columbia University's law school. Richman then provided the contents of the memo to a reporter at The New York Times who wrote about it.

The inspector general said in an 83-page report that Comey "violated applicable policies" related to his FBI employment agreement and that the memos were official FBI records. The probe found that the memos Comey leaked contained confidential, but not classified, information.

"We found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the Memos to members of the media," the report said.

However, the report was strongly critical of Comey's behavior.

"Comey's retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement," the report said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.