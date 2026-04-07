At least 1 killed in shootout at Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, officials say

A shootout with police outside the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul left one gunman dead and two others wounded on Tuesday, the region's governor said, adding that two officers were lightly wounded.

Authorities said they had identified the assailants. Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said they arrived in Istanbul in a rented vehicle from the neighboring city of Izmit, and that one was affiliated with an "organization that exploits religion," but he didn't name the group.

Video shared by the Reuters news agency showed armed police taking cover amid the sound of gunfire.

Police in action after gunfire was heard near the building housing the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, according to witnesses, on April 7, 2026. Murad Sezer/REUTERS

CBS News has sought comment from the Israeli Consulate, as well as the district and city police in Istanbul.

Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement that it was investigating reports of a shooting near the consulate, which it said was "unmanned" at the time of the incident.

There are currently no Israeli diplomats at any of Israel's missions in Turkey, a source with knowledge of the situation told CBS News.