Israeli strike on Gaza tent camp housing displaced people kills at least 21, hospital says

A Palestinian health official said at least 21 people were killed Wednesday by an Israeli strike on a camp housing displaced people in Gaza. A spokesman for Gaza's civil defense agency said five children were killed in the strike.

Atif Al-Hout, the director of Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, said at least 28 people were wounded.

The Israeli military said its aircraft struck senior Hamas militants involved in terrorist activities in the area. The military said that the strike had set off secondary explosions, indicating explosives present in the area were set off. It was not possible to independently confirm the Israeli claims, and the strike could also have ignited fuel, cooking gas canisters or other materials in the camp.

At least 15 bodies arrived at the hospital, but reaching a precise number was difficult because many of the dead were dismembered and some were badly burned.

The strike hit in the Muwasi area, a sprawling coastal camp housing hundreds of thousands of displaced people near Khan Younis. It came after Israeli forces struck targets in other areas of the Palestinian enclave. Earlier strikes on central Gaza killed eight people, including four children.

People run for cover as an explosion from an Israeli strike occurs near a makeshift camp for displaced Palestinians, in Mawasi Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec. 4, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas militant group. Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images

Israel's war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250 people. Some 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel's offensive has killed over 44,500 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not say how many were combatants. The Israeli military says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames Hamas for their deaths because the militants often operate in residential areas and are known to position tunnels, rocket launchers and other infrastructure near homes, schools and mosques.

