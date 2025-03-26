Is it safe to fly? Despite high anxiety, data shows flying has only gotten safer

After a slate of recent, high-profile plane accidents, it's no surprise that people are feeling anxious about flying.

According to a Storyful analysis, conversations about aviation incidents were up 243% on X and 71% on Reddit in the U.S. compared to early 2024. That same study found conversations about flight anxiety jumped 72% on X and 22% on Reddit.

But while it may feel like it's less safe to fly, the numbers show the opposite.

Historical data demonstrates a clear and consistent trend. A 2024 study from MIT found it's roughly 40 times safer to fly now than compared to the 1960s.

"So things are, in perspective, actually getting better, but our news coverage is dramatically better, and that makes it more directly available to the public." former pilot and aviation consultant Kit Darby told "CBS Morning Plus" on Wednesday.

Data on plane accidents

A CBS News analysis based on data from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Bureau of Travel Statistics found that last year just .02% of domestic flights were involved in accidents. Notably, that data includes not only crashes, but also the broader category of aviation accidents reportable to the NTSB. This can include things like an equipment issue that resulted in a forced landing.

"The things we've seen have come from all different segments of the industry. We've got airlines large and small, corporate, fractional, emergency medical services," Darby pointed out. "There doesn't seem to be a pattern in where the problems are occurring."

The Federal Aviation Administration services an average of 45,000 flights on a daily basis. In January and February, there were an average of two accidents per day, according to the NTSB aviation accident database.

"We have 35 million flights a year in the world...there is a tremendous exposure," Darby said. "So one in a million would still be a regular occurrence because of the volume [of flights]."

Social media feeds can also create the perception that these accidents are more common than they actually are. As Darby puts it, "we have color video almost instantly of any problem that occurs and that makes it so much more real."

Flight safety tips

Despite what the data might show, people are still scared. Darby advises leaning on the facts to stay calm. But if you want to feel a bit more in control of your safety Darby shared a few tips to keep in mind the next time you fly.

Wear your seatbelt

Pay attention to announcements

Leave your carry on luggage if you have to leave the aircraft

Read the Safety Information Card

Know where the exits are ahead of and behind you

Wear functional shoes

Open your window shade for take-off and landing

Disconnect your headphones