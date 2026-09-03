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A charged-off credit card account may work in your favor while trying to settle, but that's not always the case. Athima Tongloom/Getty Images

Credit card debt has been a growing issue over the last several years, and it remains a major source of financial pressure for many borrowers as we head into September. Case in point: Credit card balances climbed by $21 billion during the second quarter of 2026 to reach $1.26 trillion, while the flow of balances into serious delinquency remained elevated. Both metrics are a good indicator of how reliant many people have become on short-term borrowing — and how difficult it's become for some borrowers to fit even the minimum payments into their budgets.

For the borrowers who have already fallen significantly behind, though, the issue can compound quickly, especially if they're unable to get back on track with their debt obligations. After all, a credit card issuer can charge off an account after months of missed payments, which essentially acknowledges for accounting purposes that it's unlikely to collect the balance under the original terms. That doesn't erase what the borrower owes, though, and the collection efforts can continue.

What a charge-off can change, however, is the situation surrounding the debt — including who is trying to collect it and what options may be available for resolving it. So, if you're hoping to settle your credit card balance for less than you owe, does reaching the charge-off stage make that easier to do?

Learn how to start the credit card debt settlement process today.

Is charged-off credit card debt easier to settle?

In some cases, charged-off credit card debt can be easier to settle than debt that's still current or only recently delinquent. However, a charge-off doesn't guarantee that your creditor or a debt collector will accept a settlement offer, as they're under no obligation to do so.

One reason settlement may become more realistic after a charge-off is that the account is already considered severely delinquent. Credit card issuers generally don't charge off an account after just one or two missed payments. That step is typically taken after you've failed to make at least the minimum payment for several months — and while the timeline can vary, it generally happens after about six months of nonpayment.

By that point, the creditor has already seen that collecting the entire balance through normal monthly payments may be difficult. As a result, the creditor or debt collector may be more willing to consider accepting a lump-sum payment or structured settlement for less than the full balance rather than continuing collection efforts with an uncertain outcome.

Who owns the debt can also matter. After charging off an account, the original creditor may continue trying to collect it, assign it to a collection agency or sell it to a debt buyer. If another company purchases the account, its willingness to negotiate can differ from that of the original issuer.

Your circumstances matter, too. A creditor or debt collector may be more receptive to settlement if you're experiencing a legitimate financial hardship and don't have the income or assets to repay the full amount you owe. Having cash available to make and then quickly pay a lump-sum offer can sometimes strengthen your negotiating position.

Still, waiting for a credit card account to be charged off simply to improve your settlement prospects generally isn't a good strategy. The missed payments leading up to a charge-off can seriously damage your credit, and collection activity can continue. Depending on the circumstances and applicable laws, you could also face a debt collection lawsuit if the balance remains unpaid.

Find out what credit card debt relief strategies you qualify for now.

How to approach settling your charged-off credit card debt

If your credit card account has already been charged off and you can't realistically repay the entire balance, it may make sense to explore your options sooner rather than letting the debt remain unresolved.

You can start by determining who currently owns the debt and exactly how much you owe. If a debt collector is contacting you, review the validation information carefully before making a payment or settlement offer. That information should identify the creditor and provide details about the amount being collected.

From there, consider how much you can actually afford to offer as a settlement. If you're navigating the negotiation process on your own, you can contact the creditor or debt collector and propose a settlement based on your finances. Just don't agree to a lump-sum payment or installment plan that strains your budget so severely that you're likely to miss the agreed-upon payments.

You may also want to consider working with a reputable debt relief company if you're dealing with multiple charged-off accounts or a large amount of unsecured debt that you can no longer afford. Debt relief companies specialize in these types of negotiations and can work directly with your creditors in an effort to reduce eligible balances. Having a professional handle the settlement negotiations can make the process easier to manage, particularly when several debts need to be resolved.

There are tradeoffs, though. Creditors aren't required to accept settlement offers, though many will when there's evidence of a serious financial hardship and enough time has passed. Debt relief companies also charge fees for debts they successfully settle, which can reduce the overall savings you get from the process. Settling for less than you owe can also have tax consequences in some circumstances, and the process won't undo the credit damage that occurred before the account was settled.

The bottom line

Charged-off credit card debt may offer more room for settlement because the account has already reached a serious stage of delinquency and the creditor's expectations about collecting the full balance may have changed. But that doesn't mean every charged-off account will be easy or inexpensive to settle. Your financial hardship, the amount you can offer, who owns the debt and the creditor's policies can all affect the outcome. If you're already at this stage, comparing your options — including negotiating on your own and getting professional debt relief help — can help you determine the most practical way to resolve the balance.