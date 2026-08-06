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Before you pay a debt collector, you should make sure you're paying the one you actually owe money to. Getty Images/iStockphoto

In today's unusual economic landscape, borrowers are often accustomed to juggling multiple financial obligations that grow more complicated over time. After all, household debt balances are elevated, borrowing costs are still expensive by historical standards and inflation is driving up the costs of just about everything, adding pressure to borrowers' budgets. But if you're stretched too thin and fall behind on debt payments, it can trigger a chain of events that begins with letters and phone calls but eventually evolves into unfamiliar companies demanding payment.

If that happens, the lack of clarity regarding who's actually owed payment on the account can cause serious issues for your finances and add even more stress to the situation. In these cases, the creditor you originally owed money to may no longer be the one contacting you, and figuring out who's legitimately handling the account can be difficult when multiple debt collectors claim they have the right to be paid. Are multiple debt collectors really allowed to collect payment on the same debt, though?

Knowing how those debt transfers work — and when multiple collection attempts are legitimate versus when they warrant a closer look — can help you avoid costly mistakes. Below, we'll break down what you need to know if more than one debt collector contacts you about the same debt.

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Can multiple debt collectors try to collect on the same debt?

The short answer is yes, multiple debt collectors can try to collect on the same debt, but there are important limits on when and how that can happen. In many cases, different debt collectors may contact you about the same account over time because the collection rights have been transferred. An original creditor might hire one collection agency to recover the debt. If that agency is unsuccessful, the account could later be reassigned to another agency. Alternatively, the debt could be sold to a debt buyer, which then becomes the new owner and can collect the balance itself or hire another collector to do so.

During these transitions, it's possible for communication to overlap. One debt collection agency may still be winding down its collection efforts while another has already begun contacting you. Administrative delays, reporting lags or outdated records can occasionally result in multiple companies appearing to pursue the same account at once.

What generally shouldn't happen, though, is two separate companies collecting payment on the same debt at the same time if only one has the legal authority to do so. If that appears to be happening, don't assume both companies are entitled to the money. Here's what to do instead:

Request debt validation

Compare account numbers, balances and the name of the original creditor to determine whether the debts are actually the same account.

Ask each debt collector whether it owns the debt or is collecting on behalf of someone else.

Avoid making any payments until you've confirmed which debt collection company has the legal right to collect.

It's also worth remembering that different debts from the same lender can easily create confusion. For example, separate credit card accounts with the same bank could end up with different collection agencies. What seems like duplicate collection activity may actually involve two different accounts.

If you believe a debt collector is attempting to collect a debt it doesn't own or cannot verify, you have the right to dispute the debt. Keeping copies of letters, emails and payment records can also make it easier to resolve conflicting claims if they arise.

Learn more about how to tackle your unpaid high-rate debts now.

When should you consider using debt relief to resolve the issue?

If multiple collection notices are just one symptom of a broader debt problem, resolving the underlying balances may be more productive than trying to manage each debt collector individually. There are a few different debt relief strategies you can use to do that, although the right solution will vary depending on your financial situation.

For example, if your credit is still in relatively good shape and your balances remain manageable overall, a debt consolidation loan could combine multiple high-rate debts into a single monthly payment with a lower interest rate. That streamlines your payments, making it easier and more affordable to pay off what you owe.

Or, if you are delinquent because you're struggling to keep track of multiple unsecured debt obligations but can still afford to make regular payments, a debt management plan through a credit counseling agency may make more sense. With debt management, the goal is to reduce the interest rates and fees on the account and simplify the repayment process without requiring new borrowing.

If your debt has already become unmanageable and full repayment isn't realistic, debt settlement may be the right option instead. With this approach, the goal is to work with creditors on a settlement that's less than the full balance owed in exchange for a lump-sum payment on the account. That often results in paying 30% to 50% less on the account, but it's important to note that this strategy could have credit score and tax consequences.

The bottom line

Receiving calls or letters from multiple debt collectors about the same debt can be alarming, but it doesn't necessarily mean you owe multiple balances. Collection rights often change hands, and temporary overlap can occur as accounts are transferred between agencies or sold to new owners. Before making any payment, verify who has the legal authority to collect, request debt validation if necessary and keep detailed records of every communication. And, if multiple collection notices reflect a larger financial challenge, exploring debt relief options sooner rather than later could help you regain control before the situation becomes more difficult to manage.