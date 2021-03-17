IRS to delay tax filing deadline until mid-May, report says

The IRS is planning to delay its customary April 15 tax filing deadline until mid-May, Bloomberg News reported.

Accountants had asked the tax agency to push back the deadline given the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic for taxpayers and the IRS, which is still dealing with a backlog of tax returns from last year.

The IRS didn't immediately return a request for comment.

"In the midst of a global pandemic, parents are straining to balance remote work with educating their children at home and businesses are struggling to remain open," the American Institute of CPAs said in a statement on Wednesday. "Even the IRS — faced with a significant mail processing backlog, a delayed start of the 2021 tax season, inundated phone lines and a new round of COVID-19 relief payments — is overwhelmed."

