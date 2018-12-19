Iron supplement recall: GNC warns of child poisoning risk

GNC Holdings is recalling about 756,000 boxes of Women's Iron Complete Dietary Supplement sold nationwide due to the poisoning risk to children posed by packaging that's not childproof, federal officials said on Wednesday.

The recalled dietary supplement's blister pack isn't child-resistant, as required by federal law, the Consumer Products Safety Commission said in a statement. If a child ingests one of these supplements, it could cause serious injury or death, the agency added.

No injuries related to the recalled product have yet been reported.

Recalled product Consumer Product Safety Commission

The product, each of which contains 60 caplets, was sold at General Nutrition Centers across the U.S. and online at at www.gnc.com from September 2000 through August 2018, and online at www.drugstore.com from September 2000, through August 2016 for about $10, according to the CPSC.

The agency advised consumers to keep the product out of the reach of children and to contact GNC for information on how to obtain a refund by calling 888-462-2548 or by emailing: customer-service@gnc-hq.com. Consumers can also return the unused product to their local GNC store for a refund.

GNC has more than 4,800 retail locations throughout the U.S., including more than 1,000 franchise and 1,200 Rite Aid store-within-a-store locations.