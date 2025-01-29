Irish tourist falls to his death from mountain while taking photos at ski resort in Bulgaria

A 29-year-old man from Ireland died on Wednesday from injuries sustained the previous day in a fall at the Bansko mountain ski resort in southern Bulgaria.

The tourist was seriously injured after falling on Tuesday from a height of about 600 meters, or nearly 2,000 feet. He was found by a mountain rescue service team and taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Razlog in a serious condition with multiple injuries, emergency services said.

According to initial information, the victim was part of a group taking pictures of the surrounding scenery when he lost his balance and fell.

He was taken to a hospital where "life-saving measures were taken, and a full assessment of his injuries was carried out. But despite all efforts of our medical team, he eventually succumbed to his grave injuries," Dr. Valentin Belchev told The Associated Press.

Bansko is one of the most popular ski sites in Bulgaria for locals and foreigners.

In recent years, there have been multiple reports of tourists getting seriously injured or dying while taking photos of the scenery.

Last year, a North Carolina college student fell 400 feet near a scenic viewpoint on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. In Spain, authorities said a British man fell from the country's tallest bridge when he climbed it to make content for social media.