Ireland's Catherine Connolly set to be president after rival concedes election

Left-wing independent Catherine Connolly is set to become Ireland's next president after her rival conceded defeat in the country's presidential election Saturday.

Vote counting was still underway but ahead of the official result being declared, Heather Humphreys, of the center-right party Fine Gael, told reporters that she "wanted to congratulate Catherine Connolly on becoming the next president of Ireland."

"Catherine will be a president for all of us and she will be my president, and I really would like to wish her all the very, very best," she said.

Polls have suggested consistent and strong voter support for Connolly, 68, over rival Humphreys, 64, for president, a largely ceremonial role in Ireland.

Connolly, a former barrister, and an independent lawmaker since 2016, has been outspoken in criticizing Israel over the war in Gaza.

She has garnered the backing of a range of left-leaning parties, including Sinn Féin, the Labour Party and the Social Democrats.

She and Humphreys were the only contenders after Jim Gavin, the candidate for Prime Minister Micheál Fianna Fail party, quit the race three weeks before the election over a long-ago financial dispute.

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly casts her vote in the election for the next Irish president at Claddagh National School in Galway city, Ireland, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP) Galway / AP

Martin, who heads Ireland's government, had personally backed Gavin as a presidential candidate. Though Gavin had stopped campaigning, his name remains on the ballot paper because of his late withdrawal from the race.

While Irish presidents represent the country on the world stage, host visiting heads of state and play an important constitutional role, they do not have the power to shape laws or policies.

The leader of the Irish Labour Party said Connolly has united parties "with an alternative vision."

Ivana Bacik said left-wing parties could now look at how they can "combine together" and "offer a real alternative" in the next general election.

Humphreys, a former cabinet minister, has stressed that she is a center-ground, pro-business, pro-EU candidate who will strive for unity.

Others — including musician Bob Geldof and the former mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor — had indicated they wished to run for president but failed to receive enough backing for a nomination.

The winner will succeed Michael D. Higgins, who has been president since 2011, having served the maximum two seven-year terms. Connolly or Humphreys will be Ireland's 10th president and the third woman to hold the post.

Voting slips were being counted by hand. The final result will be declared later Saturday once all 43 electoral constituencies across the country have completed counting.