Police arrest Iranian man carrying weapons and $22,000 in cash near Mar-a-Lago

Police in Palm Beach, Florida, arrested an Iranian man carrying weapons and cash not far from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday. The man, an Iranian national identified as Masoud Yareilzoleh, was arrested after Palm Beach police received a call about a suspicious person.

When they caught up to the man, they said he had a machete, pickax and two knives along with $22,000 in cash. Police also searched a car associated with Yareilzoleh at Palm Beach International Airport.

The arrest happened on the Flagler Memorial Bridge, about four miles from the president's Mar-a-Lago, although Mr. Trump was not there at the time.

Yareilzoleh is in the Palm Beach County Jail. It's not clear what his intentions were but investigators are monitoring the situation.

The arrest comes after several suspicious incidents at Mar-a-Lago involving Chinese nationals, and amid stepped up security around the country.