Iranian foreign minister says "we have every right to enjoy a peaceful nuclear energy, including enrichment"

Washington — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Iran has "every right to enjoy a peaceful nuclear energy, including enrichment" as the U.S. pushes for a deal on its nuclear program.

Negotiators for the U.S. and Iran met last week in Geneva, where both sides said progress was made. President Trump said on Friday, amid a massive military buildup in the region, that he's considering a limited military strike on Iran, after warning that Tehran had a matter of days to reach a deal on its nuclear program, or "bad things" would happen.

Araghchi announced Sunday on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" the two sides will come together again Thursday in Geneva.

He said that the only way to find a resolution for Iran's nuclear program is through diplomacy, while stressing that a solution is within reach.

"So there is no need for any military buildup, and military buildup cannot help it and cannot pressurize us," he said.

The Iranian foreign minister, who helped negotiate the 2015 nuclear deal under the Obama administration, said the Iranians are still working on a draft proposal for Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East. Araghchi said that when the two sides meet again Thursday, "we can work on those elements and prepare a good text and come to a fast deal."

U.S. officials have expressed widespread skepticism about Iran's nuclear program, including the bulk of Republicans in Congress who have called on the president to demand zero enrichment and a full dismantlement of the program. But Araghchi argued that "enrichment is our right."

Araghchi said enrichment is a "sensitive part" of the negotiations, noting that the U.S. negotiators are aware of Iran's position and "we have already exchanged our concerns."

"I think a solution is achievable," Araghchi added.

Asked by Brennan whether demanding a right to enrich on Iranian soil is worth the risk amid the American military buildup, Araghchi said "as a sovereign country, we have every right to decide for ourselves, by ourselves."

"We have developed this technology by ourselves, by our scientists, and it's very dear to us," Araghchi said. "So that is now a matter of dignity and pride for Iranians, and we are not going to give it up. There is no legal reason to do that while everything is peaceful, while everything is safeguarded by the agency."

Araghchi said "if the U.S. attacks us, then we have every right to defend ourselves."

"Our missiles cannot hit the American soil," Araghchi said. "So obviously we have to do something else. We have to hit, you know, the Americans' base in the region."

Still, Araghchi questioned why conflict would be necessary "when there is every possibility for a peaceful solution."