Iran appears to cut internet connectivity in capital as deadly protests reach a possible tipping point

Tucker Reals
Haley Ott
Iranian authorities appeared to be cutting off internet access Thursday in the capital and some other regions on the 12th day of mass protests and chanting against the government. Two sources in Tehran told CBS News the internet was down in the capital.

The NetBlocks monitoring organization said Thursday, at about 8 p.m. local time, that its live data "show #Tehran and other parts of Iran are now entering a digital blackout, as internet connectivity falls on multiple providers; the new incident follows regional shutdowns, and is likely to severely limit coverage of events on the ground as protests spread."

The web outage came as Iranians began chanting out of their windows against the regime, following a call by exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, the son of the former U.S.-backed shah, to make their voices heard. Analysts and insiders told CBS News the scale of the response to Pahalvi's call could determine whether the deadly, 12-day-old protests fizzle out as previous rounds of unrest have, or grow into a major challenge to the government, and provoke a possible wider crackdown.

So far the unrest has left at least 39 people dead, including four members of the security services, and seen more than 2,260 others detained, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

NetBlocks said earlier that its "data show the loss of connectivity on #Iran internet backbone provider TCI in the restive city of Kermanshah as protests spread across the nation in their 12th day; the incident comes amid rising casualties with indications of disruptions in multiple regions."

