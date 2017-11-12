Some iPhone X users report having a bright green line on their screens

iPhone X owners have taken to Twitter, Reddit and forums to report a green line running down one side of their phones, MacRumors reports.

None of the six iPhone Xs in CNET's possession -- including several purchased at retail -- exhibit the green line issue.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. This issue should be covered by the company's standard warranty, however, and owners have reported that Apple is exchanging iPhone Xs that display the green line for fresh phones.

@AppleSupport my iPhone X already has an issue.There is a green bar along the right hand side of the phone.Restart doesn’t fix. Known issue? pic.twitter.com/Hp3HKhVMfs — mix0mat0sis (@mix0mat0sis) November 7, 2017

If your iPhone X goes green, contact Apple Support -- via @AppleSupport on Twitter, online chat, your local Apple Store or your country-specific Apple customer service number -- to report the problem and ask for a replacement. Be prepared to have your order information on hand.

As more consumers get their hands on the iPhone X, Apple's most expensive phone by far, various issues continue to emerge. Electronics warranty company SquareTrade demonstrated the iPhone X's fragility by scuffing and breaking its screen, and CNET's own test unit cracked on the first drop. Apple has also said that it will address reports of the X having issues while operating in cold weatherthrough a future software update.

This article originally appeared on CNET.