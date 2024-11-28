Iowa man decorates neighbors' homes to celebrate wife's love of Christmas

Indianapolis, Iowa — Santa Claus isn't driving a sleigh this year in Indianola, Iowa — and instead of presents, he's bringing joy and light, decorating every house on his block for the upcoming holiday season.

John Reichart, 74, loves Christmas but there's something else he loves more: His wife of 53 years, Joan. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's four years ago, and since then, the Marine veteran has made it his mission to keep making her memories.

"If it wasn't for my wife, I don't know if I would've done it," Reichart said. "But she wanted Christmas, so I'd give it to her. I'd do anything to make her happy."

Now there are tons of extra hands on his project, helping set up lights, decorations and more. A steady stream of admirers are also coming to check out the holiday cheer.

John Reichart stands outside his home in Indianapolis, Iowa. November 2024. CBS News

"I think the whole neighborhood feels very blessed to have him in this neighborhood," one neighbor said.

"It's moving," added one spectator. "That's what Christmas is all about."

Reichart said he can't see himself stopping the tradition now.

"As long as she's OK," he said. "And even if she would pass, I'm gonna do it in her memory as long as I can do it."

Joan said that she's loved the holiday spirit her husband has brought to the neighborhood.

"I didn't know what to think," Joan said. "But I'm glad he did it. I love him."

To thank Reichart and celebrate Joan, his neighbors have set up a P.O. box to receive Christmas cards. They'll give the cards to Reichart to read them to his wife.

CBS News is inviting viewers to send cards. To mail a card to the Reicharts, address it to this P.O. box:

John Reichart

C/O Frank Ewurs

P.O. Box 133

Indianola, Iowa, 50125