Iowa GOP Senate candidate Ashley Hinson says prolonged Iran war could become a "political liability"

Iowa Republican Senate candidate Rep. Ashley Hinson privately acknowledged that the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran could become a "political liability" if it stretches beyond the next few weeks, according to audio of a campaign event exchange obtained by CBS News.

Hinson made the remarks during a conversation with a voter at a campaign stop in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on May 28. The exchange, first reported by Politico, captures Hinson fielding questions about the war and a potential military draft.

"I do hope we can get this done by the next couple of weeks," Hinson said in the recording. "If it drags on beyond that, it's a political liability for us too. Because we've lost Iowa soldiers."

Hinson cited the deaths of Iowa service members as the source of her concern.

"I've been to four funerals since December. It's awful," she said.

Asked whether she had a timeline for the war, Hinson said she was deferring to President Trump and his foreign policy team, who are seeking a deal with Iran to extend the current ceasefire and open talks on Iran's nuclear program. The two countries entered into a ceasefire in April, but occasional clashes have continued, and global oil markets remain impacted by a sharp slowdown in shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Obviously I was deferring to the President on the negotiations, because he has the team doing it," she said, adding that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains her bottom line. "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. At the end of the day, that's what I want to say on that."

Hinson also addressed questions about a potential military draft, saying she had not heard of any such plans. The White House said early in the war that a military draft was not planned.

"We don't need one," Hinson said. "I hope we don't need one."

Despite her concern about the conflict's duration and political consequences, Hinson said the families of the fallen Iowa soldiers she has visited have remained resolute.

"Those families all said we need to finish the job," she said. "Even in their grief."

Hinson and Democratic nominee Josh Turek will face off in November for the Iowa Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, who is not seeking re-election. The race is among the competitive contests that will help determine control of the Senate in 2026.

A Hinson spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News: "Of course endless wars are unpopular—no one wants them and thankfully President Trump is doing everything he can to prevent one while keeping Americans safe."