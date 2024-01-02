Intruder breaks into building of Colorado Supreme Court, allegedly fires shots and is arrested

An intruder broke into the Ralph Carr Judicial Center in Denver overnight. The suspect was arrested after he allegedly fired shots and possibly lit a fire inside the building that is the home of the Colorado Supreme Court and the Colorado Court of Appeals.

Kent Barnes, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department, said no one was hurt by any gunfire. He said the suspect was an adult male.

The break-in was first reported at 1:11 a.m. on Tuesday and the man was arrested approximately 2 hours later. Barnes said no law enforcement officers fired any shots.

The Denver Fire Department was called to the scene at one point because an active fire was found at the location by one of the law enforcement teams. Firefighters were able to get it under control.

The suspect's identity hasn't been released.

The Ralph Carr Judicial Center is located at 2 East 14th Avenue just off Civic Center Park in downtown Denver. It's not clear so far if the building was damaged by any gunshots or in any other way.

The Colorado Supreme Court made headlines late last year when it ruled that former President Donald Trump is disqualified from holding the presidency under the Constitution's so-called insurrection clause and ordered the secretary of state to exclude his name from the state's Republican presidential primary ballot. That decision has been appealed.