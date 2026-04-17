The interest-earning potential of a CD account now versus one year ago should be weighed carefully. Andrii Yalanskyi/Getty Images

A certificate of deposit (CD) account has been one of the better homes for your money in recent years. Interest rates on the account surged alongside decades-high inflation and an elevated Federal funds rate. And they remained competitive in 2024 and 2025 even after the Federal Reserve started cutting rates again. If you opened an account before those cuts were issued, you were still able to rely on steady interest earnings as the account has a fixed rate that will remain the same through maturity.

That said, CD interest rates aren't immune to market fluctuations, as many savers saw when they went to renew recently matured accounts only to find lower rates being offered on the same terms. It can be helpful, then, to understand the recent rate trajectory as it can better determine the urgency of your next steps, or lack thereof. And this can be clearly seen when comparing the interest-earning potential of a $10,000 CD account now versus what it would have been around one year ago.

Start by seeing how much interest you could be earning with a CD account here.

How much interest can a $10,000 CD account earn now vs. April 2025?

The interest-earning potential of a CD account changes based on market conditions, and it certainly looks different now than it did last spring, which should encourage savers to lock in a CD rate while they're still competitive. For context, here's what a $10,000 CD account would have earned last year, based on rates available in March and April 2025:

9-month CD at 4.35%: $324.51 upon maturity

$324.51 upon maturity 1-year CD at 4.40%: $440.00 upon maturity

$440.00 upon maturity 18-month CD at 4.16%: $630.45 upon maturity

$630.45 upon maturity 2-year CD at 4.15%: $847.22 upon maturity

$847.22 upon maturity 3-year CD at 4.15%: $1,297.38 upon maturity

And here's what a $10,000 CD account can earn now:

9-month CD at 4.05%: $302.24 upon maturity

$302.24 upon maturity 1-year CD at 4.10%: $410.00 upon maturity

$410.00 upon maturity 18-month CD at 4.00%: $605.96 upon maturity

$605.96 upon maturity 2-year CD at 4.05%: $826.40 upon maturity

$826.40 upon maturity 3-year CD at 3.95%: $1,232.42 upon maturity

Earnings here, then, regardless of which term you choose, have noticeably declined compared to what was available 12 months ago. At the same time, rates are still competitive, with multiple options at or above 4%, so there's likely a CD rate and term that makes sense for your goals and budget. Consider shopping around online, then, to see what options are available, as online banks tend to have better rates and terms than banks with in-person branches do.

Shop for high rate CD accounts online here.

Don't forget about high-yield savings accounts

Want to earn 4% or more on your money but don't want to deal with the restrictions a fixed-rate CD account comes with? Then consider a high-yield savings account instead. These accounts operate much the same way a traditional savings account does, with high rates readily available now. There is a caveat, however, that savers should note before getting started, particularly if considering a home for their $10,000: high-yield savings account interest rates are variable and subject to change over time.

This means that if rates are cut or decline, returns here likely will fall as well. Still, the chances of a Fed rate cut when the bank meets again this month are incredibly low, as are the odds of a rate cut at all in the remainder of 2026. So you'll likely earn around the same amount of money on both CDs and high-yield savings accounts this year, and potentially more with the high-yield savings account if you contribute additional funds over time, thanks to compounding interest.

The bottom line

A $10,000 CD account this April is not as lucrative as it was in April 2025. But the returns here aren't so much lower, either, as to fully negate the benefits an account of this size still offers. With high-yield savings accounts offering similar returns, albeit with less predictability, savers should weigh both options carefully. For some, the CD may still make the most sense, even if it's less advantageous than it was around this time last year. For others, the high-yield savings account may be preferable, while for others, splitting their funds between both may be the best choice. Consider speaking with a banking representative, too, who can outline your options and help you make the best decision.