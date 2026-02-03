Savers can start earning a 4% interest rate (or higher) on their money as soon as this month. AKart Design/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve issued three interest rate cuts in the final four months of 2025. And that came after the central bank issued three other interest rate cuts in the final months of 2024. Those reductions went a long way toward cooling the wider interest rate climate, opening new opportunities for borrowers that were largely unavailable in recent years. While current rates are still typically higher than they were at the beginning of the decade, they're also lower than they were in 2023 and 2024, too.

At the same time, they're not so low as to negate the benefits of select savings vehicles now. While the average interest rate on a traditional savings account sits at a minimal 0.39% this February, there are other, profitable options to explore. Some of these come with interest rates around 4% or higher now, equating to $4 in interest earned for every $100 deposited. And with no Federal Reserve meeting on the calendar this February to impact the rate climate, now could be a smart time to explore your savings options.

So, how can you earn 4% interest or more, both this month and in the months that follow? Below, we'll detail three ways in which you can do just that.

How to earn 4% interest (or more) on your money this February

There are three effective ways to earn 4% interest or more on your money, both this month and in the months that follow. You can either open one of these account types individually or, depending on your goals and budget, split your funds among them to take advantage of what each offers. Either way, you can start earning more interest on your money this month by doing any of the following:

Open a high-yield savings account

With a little time spent shopping around online now, savers should be able to find a high-yield savings account with a rate of 4%, or possibly closer to 4.20%, right now. These accounts operate in the same way traditional savings accounts do, but with rates that are much higher.

That noted, the best high-yield savings accounts tend to be found online, versus at your local bank branch, so you'll need to be comfortable making deposits and withdrawals that way instead. High-yield savings accounts also have variable interest rates, not well-positioned for additional rate cuts ahead. But with the predictions over future interest rate drops uncertain now and the reality that you can still be earning a decent interest rate until those rate cuts are issued, a high-yield savings account could be the smart way to boost your savings balance in the interim.

Open a 6-month CD

Some 6-month certificate of deposit (CD) accounts come with rates as high as 4.10% right now. And, unlike high-yield savings accounts, those rates are fixed and will remain the same until the account matures or until the saver elects to open the account prematurely. Depending on the amount of money you deposit, this could be a profitable home for your money now. And with a maturity date this summer, you won't have to sacrifice long-term access to your funds. You'll also be protected from any interest rate cuts issued between now and August, thanks to that fixed rate.

Open a money market account

At 4.10% now, a money market account could be a good compromise for those unsure about their CD and high-yield savings account options. Money market accounts will allow savers to maintain access to their funds in the same way high-yield savings accounts do, but they also come with rates competitive with the best CDs. And they will allow savers to write checks in a way that neither of the aforementioned account types does. At the same time, money market account interest rates are also variable and likely to change over time, so that volatility will need to be priced into any long-term interest-earning projections before getting started.

The bottom line

There are still various ways in which savers can earn a competitive rate of 4% or more on their money this February, and potentially for months to come. By exploring their high-yield savings, 6-month CD and money market account options, specifically, they can better determine which makes the most sense for their unique financial situation – or if a combination of these accounts would be more advantageous. Just be sure to keep the funds in the traditional savings account limited, as you're essentially losing money (and not keeping pace with inflation) by not making the switch to one or more of these alternatives instead.