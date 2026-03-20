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Savers looking to earn a high interest rate have three primary accounts to consider right now. dontree_m/Getty Images

Saving a five-figure amount of money isn't always easy to do. But in the economic climate of recent years, in which inflation surged, interest rates rose alongside it, and the expenses of everyday living became difficult to manage, it was even harder to do. So, if you find yourself now with a five-figure savings account and, more importantly, little to no debt, you may understandably be looking for a safe and profitable home for that money.

And, securing $10,000 after a March filled with volatile economic news is arguably more important than usual. Fortunately, there are multiple account options to consider in which you can protect your principal and grow your interest with a competitive rate. Three of the most viable include certificates of deposit (CDs), high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts. These accounts don't operate identically, and they don't all have the same interest rates, underlining the importance of a careful evaluation of each before getting started.

That begins with understanding the interest-earning potential of each. Between a $10,000 CD, a high-yield savings and a money market account, which stands to earn the most interest in the remainder of 2026? Below, we'll break down the returns savers need to know now.

See how much interest you could be earning with a CD account here.

$10,000 CD vs. $10,000 high-yield savings vs. $10,000 money market account: Which will earn the most interest in 2026?

The interest earnings on a CD are always easy to calculate because the account has a fixed interest rate that will remain constant until the account matures. Calculating earnings on high-yield savings and money market accounts, however, will require some speculation as they both have variable rates that will change based on market conditions. With the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged this week, however, and with no clear insight into when they may be reduced again, savers can feel reasonably confident that rates here will remain somewhat stable, at least at this point in the year.

Here's how much each stands to earn in the remainder of 2026, assuming a static rate on the high-yield savings and money market accounts and the assumption that no early withdrawal penalties are levied against the CD:

$10,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $96.11

$96.11 $10,000 high-yield savings account at 4.09% after three months: $100.72

$100.72 $10,000 money market account at 4.00% after three months: $98.53

$98.53 Account that's most profitable: The high-yield savings account

$10,000 6-month CD at 4.15%: $205.39

$205.39 $10,000 high-yield savings account at 4.09% after six months: $202.45

$202.45 $10,000 money market account at 4.00% after six months: $198.04

$198.04 Account that's most profitable: The 6-month CD

$10,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $298.52

$298.52 $10,000 high-yield savings account at 4.09% after nine months: $305.21

$305.21 $10,000 money market account at 4.00% after nine months: $298.52

$298.52 Account that's most profitable: The high-yield savings account

In these three examples, then, the high-yield savings account is the most profitable in two, while the 6-month CD is preferable in the third. Still, this is speculative as the high-yield savings account rate will change, especially over a six-month or nine-month period, while the CD rate you lock in today, while marginally less competitive right now, could be significantly higher by the end of the year.

Before getting started, thoroughly consider all three options and weigh the benefits of splitting your funds amongst them to secure the advantages each offers now.

Get started with a CD account online here.

What about traditional savings accounts?

While keeping your money in a traditional savings account may feel easy and secure, it's important to understand that you're essentially losing money by doing so right now. With the average rate on one of these accounts just 0.39% this March, according to the FDIC, you won't even keep pace with inflation by leaving your funds here.

And with the top CD, high-yield savings and money market account rates all exponentially higher, it makes sense to make a switch now, especially if you're willing to do your banking with an online institution, which tends to offer more competitive rates and terms than banks with local, in-person branches.

The bottom line

Between a $10,000 CD, a high-yield savings and a money market account, the high-yield savings account stands to earn savers the most interest in the remaining months of 2026 – should rates here stay the same. That's not a guarantee, however, and with the earnings differential marginal compared to a CD and money market account, savers should evaluate all three carefully before depositing any money. For many, the right choice isn't just one account, but a mix of funds among all three. Consider speaking with a banking representative, who can better determine your next steps and help you get set up with the right accounts for your needs and goals this year.