Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot deals: What you should know about the cult-favorite kitchen appliance on sale now

Instant Pot multi-cookers are one of the most popular kitchen gadgets on the planet. According to one survey, 21% of American adults own one of the small kitchen appliances that perform up to 16 functions (depending on the model), from pressure cooking to air frying.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to pick up an Instant Pot -- the brand is known to seriously cut prices during the event. And this year's Prime Day is no exception, as some of the most popular Instant Pot models have been marked down more than 40% off.

CBS Essentials has rounded up some the best Instant Pot Prime Day deals on Amazon, which will be in effect through June 22 ... or until they sell out!

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer (8 quart)

Air fryers are another popular Prime Day kitchen purchase. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp eliminates the need to buy both: It comes with a multi-level air fryer basket with a dehydrating and broiling tray and protective pad, which you can use to keep your countertop safe. The 8-quart Crisp also pressure cooks, sautes, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, roasts, bakes, broils and dehydrates. It comes equipped with Instant Pot's EasySeal lid, which automatically and safely seals for pressure cooking.

Normally $200, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is on sale for $130 during Amazon Prime Day.

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6 quart)

The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a 9-in-1 model that serves as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, seamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. It is currently just $55, more than half off its regular price of $120.

Instant Pot Pro (8 quart)

The souped up Instant Pot Pro is a newer model that promises to heat up and cook even faster than the other models. The all-black gadget is available in both 6- and 8-quart sizes, making it a solid option for families or anyone who does meal prep. It offers 28 program settings for essential meals, plus five programmable settings for all of your personal favorites.

The 8-quart Instant Pot Pro has been marked down to $130 for Prime Day, the same price tag the 6-quart model carries on most days.

Instant Pot Duo Nova (3 quart)

Think of the Instant Pot Duo Nova as the Duo plus a luxury package. It does everything the Nova does, but has a few extra features including an easy-sealing lid, a simple steam release, an easy-to-read LED display panel and a cooking progress indicator. The 3-quart version has been marked down to $50 (from $80) for Prime Day.

Instant Vortex Plus (4 quart)

The Instant Vortex Plus is not a pressure cooker. But the 6-in-1 appliance still serves up a slew of other functions: It air fries, broils, roasts, dehydrates, bakes and reheats. It also has customizable one-touch programs, so you can cook your favorite foods with the touch of a button.

Instant Vortex Plus (6 quart)

Looking for a Vortex in a bigger size? The 6-quart model has been marked down by $30 for Prime Day.

Instant Omni Plus (18 liter)

Yes, Instant Pot makes a toaster oven. But, of course, it's much more than that: The Instant Omni Plus is an air fryer, broiler, mini oven, rotisserie, dehydrator, reheating oven, roaster, toaster, warmer and convection oven all in one. Its featured EvenCrisp deep-frying technology allows you to indulge in all of your favorite foods with 95% less oil.

Normally priced at $250, the Instant Omni Plus is currently $90 off through June 22.