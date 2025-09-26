How Chef Erin Wishon helped fuel the Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl dynasty

Behind the Kansas City Chiefs' championship success lies an unexpected ingredient: The culinary expertise of senior executive chef Erin Wishon, who has been nourishing the team for 15 seasons with protein-rich, savory dishes that power players and staff alike.

"To make a winner, it takes literally everybody doing their best every day," Wishon said.

Wishon and her culinary team race against the clock daily, preparing three protein-packed meals that feed nearly 300 people, from star players and coaches to facility staff. The cafeteria serves as a unifying hub where everyone from starting quarterbacks to security guards gather for meals.

"We have one person that'll come in and grab all the chicken before we actually open," Wishon said.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan loves the communal dining experience reinforces the organization's family culture.

"I think one of the things that makes us successful as an organization is our culture," Donovan said. "And one of the keys to our culture is the family atmosphere, the opportunity to have breakfast and have Patrick [Mahomes] walk by or Travis [Kelce] walk by or head coach, Andy Reid. So for our staff, it's part of that reinforcement that you're part of the family."

How the Chiefs' chef finds inspiration

Wishon's culinary inspiration comes from various sources, including cookbooks and social media platforms like TikTok. She recently created "koolickles"— a combination of Kool Aid and pickles — for the team after discovering the recipe online.

"Part of what we do is provide the entertainment, the break in their day, especially coaches who are working 24/7," Wishon said.

The chef's passion for food began early in life, sparked by dining experiences with her grandfather. Her culinary awakening came with an unusual first bite of escargot.

Her improvisational cooking style developed during childhood, when her mother would get frustrated because Wishon "just couldn't follow a recipe to save my life."

"Always, always improvise," she said of her cooking approach.

Wishon's responsibilities extend beyond regular meal service. Her team also prepares post-game buffets for players and their guests, including high-profile visitors like Taylor Swift, Kelce's fiancé.

"So to see somebody come through and be that intentional and kind and to greet people, she doesn't have to do that. So I just think it really speaks volumes," Wishon said of Swift's interactions with staff.

The Chiefs' three Super Bowl victories in the past five years reflect the organization's commitment to excellence at every level. Donovan recognized this dedication by presenting championship rings to all staff members, including Wishon.

"I'm so appreciative. They did not have to gift that. And I thought it was just so kind," Wishon said of receiving her championship ring. "I've joked before that I need brass knuckles. So one more!"