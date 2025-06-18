Alison Hall meets Olivia Munn after life-saving breast cancer diagnosis, thanks her for "gift of early detection"

"Inside Edition" correspondent Alison Hall says actress Olivia Munn saved her life by sharing her breast cancer story publicly, leading Hall to seek testing that detected her own early-stage cancer.

Hall was diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer after taking a breast cancer risk assessment test following Munn's advocacy for early detection. The diagnosis came during Hall's first MRI screening.

"I had no idea that this story would truly save my life," Hall said. "To get this early diagnosis, she really gave me the gift of early detection by sharing her story."

The two women met for the first time Saturday at Leon's restaurant in Greenwich Village, where they filmed their encounter for broadcast. Hall said Munn had been reaching out privately over recent months, even sending a recovery care package after Hall's surgery.

"We had never actually met so we really wanted to meet, and we thought, you know what, let's film this and share this special bond and this special story with everyone," Hall said.

Hall underwent a double mastectomy in January, followed by reconstructive surgery in May. She said catching the cancer at such an early stage allowed her to avoid chemotherapy and radiation, treatments her mother required when she battled stage 2B breast cancer 20 years ago.

"For me, catching it at such an early stage and being able to treat it and take a preventive measure, to have peace of mind for the rest of my life while continuing with yearly screens, it truly felt like a gift," Hall said.

Hall also collected letters from other women who credited Munn's openness with encouraging them to seek testing. She gathered seven letters, saying she believes hundreds more women worldwide have been similarly impacted.

She also acknowledged the ongoing nature of surviving cancer.

"As I'm learning as a cancer survivor, you never really feel done. You're always looking over your shoulder. I'll be going to the doctor at least once a year to make sure that everything's okay," she said. "But I do feel really good and proud of myself that I'm through this really hard part."

The correspondent reflected on her first time putting on a bathing suit, telling her husband that she felt beautiful in it.

"Body image for women is a really big deal. It's something that I've worked on for my whole life. And then this life event happens, and you need to sort of reframe your mind with it," Hall said. "I really see my new body as something to be proud of. It showcases all that I've been through."

Hall's full report will air on Wednesday on "Inside Edition." The show airs at different times across the U.S., and viewers can check local listings for broadcast schedules.