Breast Cancer Awareness
October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month spotlights a disease that strikes more than 232,000 women a year
Latest
-
Pregnancy after breast cancer study may ease worries
Younger women with breast cancer don't need to give up hope of having a baby, new research shows
-
In "landmark" study, breast cancer drug extends lives
The drug is already approved in the U.S., and may be a promising option for some women with hard-to-treat breast cancer
-
What happens when breast cancer comes back?
Recurrence "reinforces that breast cancer is potentially a systemic or whole body disease from the get-go," UCLA expert says
-
Study: Radiation may be overused for breast cancer
New research suggests some patients get more radiation than they really need, raising risks and costs
-
Is soy OK for breast cancer patients?
“I think it’s safe to say soy doesn’t have harmful effects on breast cancer,” researcher says of new study
-
Woman shares "trick" to finding breast cancer doctors never told her
Young woman says if she had followed standard advice, her lump "may have grown too large to be treatable"
-
Good news for older women with early form of breast cancer
A new study offers some reassuring statistics about DCIS, a very early form of breast cancer
-
“The hardest part” of breast cancer under 40
One woman shares her story of the special challenges younger women can face with breast cancer
-
Private struggle: Some with breast cancer keep it to themselves
Some breast cancer patients say "Pinktober" events make them blue and they'd prefer to be more private about their condition
-
Researchers tackle metastatic breast cancer
“We have a lot of work to do to improve survival for metastatic breast cancer,” says N.Y. doctor working to develop new treatments
-
Fighter jet goes pink for breast cancer awareness
The WWII aircraft carrier USS Lexington sports the hot pink fighter jet on deck in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
-
Sisters diagnosed weeks apart fight breast cancer together
The two sisters from Utah are facing cancer like they have nearly every other aspect of their lives - as a team
-
Ways women can cut their risk of breast cancer
"Genetic risks are not set in stone," experts say; certain steps can make a difference
-
Foods that lower cancer risk? New study offers clues
Certain foods in a teenage girl's diet may affect her risk of breast cancer years later, study suggests
-
Is "chemo brain" linked to breast cancer drug?
Doctors are trying to understand why so many cancer patients complain of feeling foggy-headed and forgetful
-
Does very early breast cancer need surgery?
Some doctors advocate a "wait and watch" approach, but a new study suggests that's not enough
-
Study: Many women could benefit from early mammograms
New research suggests women should get a breast cancer risk assessment when they turn 40
-
Task force issues mammogram recommendations
A government group offers latest guidelines on when and how often women should get screened for breast cancer
-
8-year-old with rare breast cancer undergoes mastectomy
Utah girl was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of breast cancer that specialists had never seen in a child so young
-
FDA OK's cooling cap to save hair during chemo
Cap that chills the scalp helps breast cancer patients keep their hair during threatment
-
The "Cancer Queen of Comedy" will make you laugh - and cry
Stand-up comedian Nikki Martinez finds humor even in life's darkest moments
-
Comfort food for cancer patients
Two-time cancer survivor rustles up tasty, healthy recipes in new cookbook
-
Shop for breast cancer patients helps customers heal
Comfort and style secrets from a store that sells undergarments specially designed for breast cancer survivors
-
"One and done" option for breast cancer surgery
Experts say the increasingly popular approach to reconstructive surgery has many benefits for patients
-
The debate over early breast cancer treatment
There's growing - and controversial - evidence that some women can consider watching and waiting instead of aggressive treatment
Spotlight
-
Leading doctors push back on new mammogram guidelines
-
New mammogram guidelines spark controversy
-
Lesser-known signs of breast cancer women should watch out for
-
Big change ahead for early breast cancer treatment?
-
Breast cancer selfie: Facebook photo warns women what to look for
-
A "lifeline" for women with breast cancer
-
Should you rethink buying pink?
-
New breast cancer gene mutation raises risk dramatically
-
Giuliana Rancic opens up about life post-breast cancer
-
Joan Lunden, former "Good Morning America" host, has breast cancer
-
Cate Edwards spotlights advanced breast cancer community
-
Study: More women opting for preventive double mastectomy
-
BRCA test leads Angelina Jolie to get double mastectomy: Who should get tested?
-
Jennifer's battle with breast cancer