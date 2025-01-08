How Olivia Munn's breast cancer diagnosis led to life-saving test that helped "Inside Edition" correspondent Alison Hall

"Inside Edition" correspondent Alison Hall is opening up about her breast cancer journey and how actress Olivia Munn's own cancer diagnosis influenced Hall's decision to seek testing. Hall shared her story on "CBS Mornings," explaining how Munn's advocacy for early detection, along with a breast cancer risk assessment tool, led to her life-saving diagnosis.

Munn credited the risk assessment test, which uses various factors to evaluate lifetime breast cancer risk, for her early diagnosis. After hearing Munn's story, Hall decided to take the same test. To her surprise, a doctor revealed that Hall's lifetime risk for breast cancer was 36%.

"Wow, OK, that feels high," Hall said, after hearing the news.

Hall, whose mother had breast cancer at age 50, had already undergone genetic testing for the BRCA gene in her 20s, which came back negative. She also had never had a mammogram until this year, after taking the risk assessment test.

Following the assessment, Hall was placed on a regular screening schedule, including mammograms and MRIs every six months. After an MRI revealed some abnormalities, Hall underwent biopsies, which confirmed she had breast cancer.

"This is actually good news," her doctor told her. "It's stage zero, the earliest it could possibly be caught."

Hall was preparing to report on Munn's battle with breast cancer when she received her diagnosis. Hall described it as "surreal" to become part of the news.

"I was prepared to do the test in order to promote awareness for breast cancer, especially with it being a subject so close to my heart," she said. "I didn't expect it to happen so soon, especially."

Hall has chosen to undergo a double mastectomy next week to remove the current cancer and lower her risk of future diagnoses.

"I want to do whatever I can to prevent that for my future self and my future family," Hall said.

Munn sent "CBS Mornings" a statement to deliver to Hall, saying, "You are now on the path to survival ... By telling your story, you are creating a ripple effect of hope and saving lives."

Hall expressed deep gratitude for Munn's words and emphasized how sharing her story could help others.

"By Olivia sharing her story, she had a direct impact on my life," Hall said.

As Hall prepares for her upcoming surgery, she is grateful for the support of her family and friends, including her husband, whom she calls her "human support person."