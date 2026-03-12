Gold investing has multiple timely benefits for investors to explore this March. Bjoern Wylezich/Getty Images

Chances are good that if you haven't technically invested in gold, you at least have a portion of the physical metal in your home right now. Whether that be in the form of jewelry, physical gold bars or coins or some other form, it's easy to understand why you may have already bought in. Gold, after all, is one of the oldest investments and metals available. And, in recent years in particular, investors have flocked to the metal for a variety of reasons. That, in turn, has caused the price to surge, breaking numerous records in the process.

But that doesn't mean that it's not worth investing in right now. In fact, this March could actually be one of the better times in recent history to consider gold, even with the price of the metal only slightly down from the record $5,000 milestone it surpassed earlier this year. That's because the traditional gold investing benefits that have applied for decades are especially pronounced this March, giving prospective investors and those who may not be fully invested in the metal reason to take prompt action. Below, we'll outline three of the benefits that are particularly timely right now.

3 traditional gold investing benefits that are especially timely this March

Not sure if a gold investment makes sense this month? Here are three benefits that the metal offers that can be especially helpful right now:

A hedge against inflation

A new report released this week illustrated what millions of Americans may have already suspected - the fight toward lowering inflation is stalled. Now at 2.4%, the rate has remained identical in two consecutive reports. And it could actually rise in the next reading, should current geopolitical tensions continue or worsen.

But gold can help investors in these circumstances as its historic reputation as a hedge against inflation is particularly pronounced this March. During inflationary periods, gold is often relied upon thanks to its ability to stay steady and even rise in price when other assets falter. This is why the price may soon surpass a new record, even with other market conditions unstable. Consider getting invested now, then, both to hedge against inflation and to buy in before the price becomes further out of reach.

A portfolio diversification

Stocks were slumping earlier this week and have had mixed results since. And many are concerned about future market changes that could impact returns even more adversely. But gold can help here, too, as it can be relied upon to function as a steady portfolio diversification tool. While it won't produce income the way stocks or bonds can, it also won't be impacted in the same way that those will, either, which is why many invest in it to help diversify their portfolio.

That said, an overcorrection here should be avoided as well, even now. That means keeping gold limited to 10% of your overall portfolio and perhaps even less depending on your specific investor profile and long-term goals.

Liquidity

Gold is liquid. It's something that you can hold in your hand, inspect in person and buy and sell with relative ease. And, this March, it's arguably easier than ever to do just that. You can invest through gold IRA companies. Or you can buy more jewelry. You can visit a local pawnshop. Or you can keep your shopping habits intact and simply pick up gold or silver from big box retailers like Costco or Walmart.

If you want to get invested without even having to leave the comfort of your own home, you can do that too, with multiple ways to invest in gold online right now. Just understand the pros and cons of each outlet before getting started to improve your chances of investing in the right type and amount (at the right price point).

The bottom line

There are some historic gold investing benefits that may not always be applicable, depending on when you get started with the metal. But this March isn't one of those times. With the need for a hedge against inflation still strong, as proven by a new inflation report released this week, the need for portfolio diversification is high following recent, uneven stock market returns, and with liquidity and ease of access especially pronounced in today's improved gold climate, now could be the smart time to get started with the yellow metal. Consider speaking with a gold investing company representative who can answer your questions and help you build a tailored but measured investment in the metal this month, before the price materially changes again.