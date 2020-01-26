Impeachment manager Jason Crow downplays criticism from GOP senators open to calling witnesses

Washington — Democratic Representative Jason Crow, one of the House impeachment managers, downplayed criticism from Republican senators who have expressed an openness to calling witnesses in President Trump's Senate trial, saying the decision on whether to allow witnesses "isn't about any one person."

"This isn't about how people are feeling about this issue," Crow told "Face the Nation." "Everybody sitting in that chamber has taken an oath to be an impartial juror."

Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, who are considered critical votes in the debate over calling witnesses, have criticized impeachment managers Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler for portions of their presentations.

On the first day of the trial, Nadler said Senate Republicans would be complicit in a "cover-up" if they opposed calling more witnesses. On Friday, Schiff referenced a CBS News report that the White House had warned GOP senators not to vote with Democrats, incensing Republicans who took offense at the suggestion that they're beholden to the White House.

However, Crow said he didn't believe the impeachment managers had "overplayed" their hand. While he "can't read people's minds," he said he hoped Republicans would vote to call allow deliberations over witnesses.

"The president deserves a fair trial. The American people deserve a fair trial. And the senators who are going to have to make a really important decision here in the coming days need to have all the evidence and the full picture in front of them," Crow said.

Crow praised his six fellow impeachment managers, saying they made the "best case" they could over three days of arguments.

"We have to just make the best case we can. I think we did that. I think it's very compelling," Crow said.

The trial resumes on Monday with the president's lawyers continuing their arguments.