Illinois and Chicago sue to block Trump deployment of National Guard

The state of Illinois and Chicago are suing the Trump administration over their plans to deploy the National Guard.

"The American people, regardless of where they reside, should not live under the threat of occupation by the United States military, particularly not simply because their city or state leadership has fallen out of a president's favor," the lawsuit states in its introduction.

In the lawsuit, which names both the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago as plaintiffs, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul writes, "Defendants' deployment of federalized troops to Illinois is patently unlawful." He continues, "Plaintiffs ask this court to halt the illegal, dangerous, and unconstitutional federalization of members of the National Guard of the United States, including both the Illinois and Texas National Guard."

Over the weekend, a federal memo obtained by CBS News revealed up to 300 members of the Illinois National Guard would be federalized and deployed to "protect federal property" and "government personnel performing federal functions."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker confirmed that memo and said he had also been told an additional 400 other National Guard members from Texas would be deployed to Chicago and Portland, Oregon.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the deployment of the National Guard to Portland on Sunday.

President Trump first used the National Guard against anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests in Los Angeles in the spring.

Pritzker and Raoul will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday. CBS News Chicago will stream that news conference live on our 24/7 news stream and on air.

This is a developing news story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.