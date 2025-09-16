Crash safety test results show how popular electric vehicles performed

New safety test results show how some popular electric vehicles performed in collisions and avoiding pedestrians. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently examined how seven EV's performed.

In tests simulating a crash between vehicles traveling in opposite directions at 40 mph, four of the seven vehicles tested – the BMW i4, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Tesla Cybertruck and Volkswagen ID.Buzz – earned good ratings, which is IIHS' top rating.

The Tesla Model 3 earned a passing rating of acceptable, while two other vehicles have room to improve.

"Today's models almost all offer good front-seat protection in this kind of crash. Back seat performance, which IIHS started evaluating in 2022, is what differentiates vehicles," IIHS said in its news release detailing the results.

The Nissan Ariya SUV rated marginal because the IIHS injury metrics showed a high risk of chest injuries to back seat passengers.

The Ford F-150 Lightning earned the lowest score – a poor rating. The rear seated dummy showed a high risk of chest, head or neck injuries and that dummy's seatbelt moved from the ideal position on the pelvis onto the abdomen.

"That is not something we want to see in any crash," IIHS vice president Raul Arbelaez said.

"Most people think … bigger is better. Heavier is better and certainly we had that with the Ford F-150 Lightning. The vehicle structurally held up really well in this crash, but fell short in protecting the rear seat position."

IIHS also looked at pedestrian crash avoidance technology. Most of the vehicles tested performed well.

New ratings showed the BMW, Ford and Tesla models all scored top marks, joining the Ariya, which previously earned ratings of good for its standard and optional systems.

For headlights, five of the seven vehicles tested earned acceptable ratings. However, both the BMW and Cybertruck had lights earning a poor rating.

Automaker responses

In response to the latest test safety results, automakers released the following statements to CBS News.

Ford

"Safety is a top priority. The 2024 Ford F-150 received an IIHS Top Safety Pick and Ford F-150 Lightning meets or exceeds all current safety regulations and requirements, including receiving a 5-star overall National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rating - among the top on the market today. IIHS recently changed their moderate front overlap test procedure for the second row. We are always working to continuously improve, and we consider IIHS and other third-party feedback in vehicle development."

Nissan

"Nissan is committed to producing vehicles that meet or exceed all applicable laws and regulations. The safety and security of our customers and their passengers is paramount. Nissan is evaluating the results from this revision of the moderate overlap test and will continue to work with IIHS in all matters related to customer safety."

Tesla and BMW did not respond to CBS News' request for comment.