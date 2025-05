Here are the safest vehicles for new teen drivers and how much they cost, according to an annual report

Breaking down what are the safest cars for new drivers

Every year, between 1.8 and 2.8 million new drivers hit the road. A report from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports highlights the safest vehicles for newly licensed teens.

The annual rankings identify vehicles at three price points, with 74 models costing under $10,000.

Forty-eight models come with automatic emergency breaking and highly-rated headlights for under $20,000.

A third premier batch includes 22 new 2025 vehicles equipped with the latest crash prevention and safety technology, including a seat belt reminder.

"It's a really important thing for teens because we know teens are less likely to buckle up," said Jessica Jermakian, IIHS senior vice president of vehicle research. "Parents should be looking to buy as much safety as they can afford. We're looking for vehicles that will protect the teen in the event of a crash and also help them prevent the crash in the first place."

The vehicles range from small sedans to large cars, small and medium-sized SUVs and minivans. Each earned a good crash rating from IIHS in five tests: original moderate overlap front, original side, driver-side small overlap front, roof strength and head restraints.

Vehicles that are not on the report's list for new drivers include minicars, sports cars, large SUVs and pickups. They also urge caution with starting a new driver out in an electric car because they have a lot of available power and can hit a high rate of speed quickly.

Here are the vehicles included in the rankings:

Best Choices — starting under $20,000

Small cars

Toyota Corolla sedan (2017-19; 2023 or newer): $9,500

Honda Insight (2019-22): $11,600

Mazda 3 hatchback (2019 or newer): $12,100

Toyota Prius (2017 or newer; only vehicles built after August 2016): $12,600

Mazda 3 sedan (2020 or newer): $13,000

Toyota Prius Prime (2017 or newer): $16,200

Honda Civic hatchback (2022 or newer): $19,200

Honda Civic sedan (2022 or newer): $19,200

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid (2019): $19, 300

Midsize cars

Toyota Camry (2018 or newer): $13,100

Mazda 6 (2019-21; only vehicles built after June 2019): $14,000

Subaru Legacy (2020 or newer): $15,700

Nissan Maxima (2020 or newer): $16,900

Kia K5 (2021 or newer; only vehicles built after November 2020): $17,000

Lexus IS (2017 or newer; only vehicles built after June 2017): $17,000

Subaru Outback (2020; only vehicles built after October 2019): $17,400

Volvo S60 (2021-22): $17,500

Hyundai Sonata (2023 or newer; only vehicles built after December 2022): $18,100

Mercedes-Benz C-Class (2019 or newer; except 2021 models built before February 2021): $19,100

Honda Accord (2021 or newer): $19,800

Large cars

Genesis G80 (2017-20): $12,200

Genesis G90 (2017-22): $12,400

Acura RLX (2018-20): $16,700

Small SUVs

BMW X2 (2019-or newer): $12,200

Mazda CX-3 (2020-21): $12,900

Subaru Forester (2019 or newer): $13,000

Mazda CX-5 (2020 or newer): $15,400

Chevrolet Trailblazer (2021 or newer): 17,300

Ford Bronco Sport (2021 or newer): $17,500

Nissan Rogue (2021 or newer): $17,500

Hyundai Tucson (2022 or newer): $17,600

Mazda CX-30 (2022 or newer): $18,000

Kia EV6 (2022 or newer; only vehicles built after August 2022): $19,800

Mitsubishi Outlander (2022 or newer; only vehicles built after June 2021): $19,800

Toyota Corolla Cross (2022 or newer): $19,800

Midsize SUVs

Acura MDX (2017-20): $13,100

Volvo XC90 (2018 or newer; only vehicles built after March 2018): $14,600

Lexus NX (2018 or newer): $14,900

Honda Pilot (2019 or newer): $16,000

Ford Explorer (2020 or newer; only vehicles built after May 2020): $16,600

Volkswagen Tiguan (2022 or newer): $16,600

Toyota Highlander (2017 or newer): $17,000

Honda Passport (2019-21; only vehicles built after June 2019): $18,100

Nissan Murano (2021 or newer): $18,400

Mazda CX-9 (2021 or newer): $18,500

Audi Q4 e-tron (2022 or newer): $18,600

Acura RDX (2019 or newer): $19,400

Subaru Ascent (2021 or newer): $19,900

Good Choices — starting at $10,000 or less

Small cars

Nissan Sentra (2015 or newer): $4,400

Mini Countryman (2011 or newer): $4,600

Mazda 3 sedan (2014-19; only vehicles built after October 2013): $5,000

Kia Soul (2015 or newer): $5,100

Mazda 3 hatchback (2014-19; only vehicles built after October 2013): $5,400

Subaru Impreza wagon (2014 or newer): $5,700

Subaru Impreza sedan (2014 or newer): $5,800

Volkswagen Golf (2015-21): $6,300

Kia Niro Hybrid (2017-22): $6,600

Honda Civic sedan (2014-21): $6,800

Volkswagen Golf SportWagen (2015-19): $6,900

Subaru Crosstrek (2014 or newer): $7,300

Honda Civic coupe (2014-21): $7,900

Volkswagen Golf Alltrack (2017-19): $8,000

Chevrolet Volt (2016-19): $9,500

Chevrolet Bolt (2017-21): $9,800

Acura ILX (2016-22): $10,000

Midsize cars

Volvo S60 (2012-20): $4,900

Volkswagen Jetta (2015 or newer): $5,300

Hyundai Sonata (2016-22; only vehicles built after October 2015): $5,900

Mercedes-Benz C-Class (2015-18): $6,500

Chrysler 200 (2015-17): $6,700

Volkswagen Passat (2016-22): $7,100

Subaru Legacy (2015-19): $7,200

Mazda 6 (2016-18): $7,300

Volvo V60 (2015-20): $7,300

Acura TL (2012-14; only vehicles built after April 2012): $7,500

Audi A3 (2015 or newer): $7,500

Ford Fusion (2017-19): $7,500

Subaru Outback (2015-19): $7,600

Honda Accord sedan (2013-20): $8,200

BMW 2 series (2014-21): $ 8,400

Nissan Maxima (2016-19): $8,600

Toyota Camry (2015-17): $8,800

Lincoln MKZ (2017-19): $8,900

Honda Accord coupe (2015-17): $9,200

Toyota Prius v (2015-17): $9,300

Large Cars

Volvo S80 (2012; 2015-16): $4,800

Hyundai Genesis (2015-16): $8,400

Kia Cadenza (2017-20): $8,500

Mercedes-Benz E-Class (2014-19; only vehicles built after January 2014): $8,800

Audi A6 (2016 or newer; only vehicles built after January 2015): $9,300

Small SUVs

Buick Encore (2015-22): $5,100

Fiat 500X (2016-18; only vehicles built after July 2015): $5,300

Nissan Rogue (2014-20): $5,300

Subaru Forester (2014-18): $6,000

Mitsubishi Outlander (2014-21): $6,100

Jeep Compass (2017 or newer; only vehicles built after December 2016): $6,700

Mazda CX-3 (2016-2019): $6,800

Mazda CX-5 (2014-2019; only vehicles built after October 2013): $7,200

Hyundai Tucson (2016-21): $7,700

Kia Sportage (2017 or newer): $7,700

BMW X1 (2016 or newer): $8,900

Audi Q3 (2015 or newer): $9,100

Hyundai Kona (2018 or newer): $9,600

Honda CR-V (2015 or newer): $9,800

Midsize SUVs

GMC Terrain (2014 or newer): $5,200

Volvo XC60 (2013-21): $5,200

Chevrolet Equinox (2014 or newer): $5,300

Volvo XC90 (2013-17): $6,000

Nissan Murano (2015-20): $7,100

Kia Sorento (2016 or newer): $7,500

Hyundai Santa Fe Sport (2017-18): $8,300

Chevrolet Traverse (2018 or newer): $8,500

Hyundai Santa Fe (2017 or newer; only vehicles built after March 2016): $8,500

Audi Q5 (2015 or newer; only vehicles built after January 2015): $8,700

Lincoln MKX (2016-18): $9,200

Mercedes-Benz M-Class (2014-15; only vehicles built after August 2013): $9,200

Acura MDX (2014-16): $9,300

Volkswagen Tiguan (2018-21): $9,700

Mazda CX-9 (2017-20; only vehicles built after November 2016): $9,800

Minivans

Kia Sedona (2015-21): $5,400

Honda Odyssey (2014 or newer): $7,300

Chrysler Pacifica (2017 or newer; only vehicles built after August 2016) : $9,100

New vehicles for teens (2025 models)

Small cars:

Honda Civic sedan

Mazda 3 hatchback

Mazda 3 sedan

Small SUVs

Honda HR-V

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Tucson

Mazda CX-30

Mazda CX-50

Subaru Forester (excludes Wilderness trim) Subaru Solterra

Midsize cars

Honda Accord

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Toyota Camry

Midsize SUVs

GMC Acadia (built after January 2025)

Honda Pilot

Hyundai Santa Fe (built after November 2024)

Kia Telluride

Lexus NX

Mazda CX-70

Mazda CX-90

Subaru Ascent