Watch CBS News
CBS Mornings

Idaho video store owner creates personalized movie section for longtime customer with Down syndrome

By
David Begnaud
David Begnaud
CBS News Contributor
David Begnaud is a CBS News contributor and previously served as the lead national correspondent for "CBS Mornings," based in New York City.
Read Full Bio
David Begnaud,
Analisa Novak
"CBS Mornings" Content Producer
Analisa Novak is a content producer for CBS News and the Emmy Award-winning "CBS Mornings." Based in Chicago, she specializes in covering live events and exclusive interviews for the show. Analisa is a United States Army veteran and holds a master's degree in strategic communication from Quinnipiac University.
Read Full Bio
Analisa Novak

/ CBS News

Video store helps customer's routine lives on
Idaho video store closes after 30 years, but one customer's routine lives on 04:52

At the last remaining video store in Pocatello, Idaho, the curtains have closed after more than 30 years, but owner David Kraning found a way to keep a crucial service going for his most loyal customer.

Christina Cavanaugh, who has Down syndrome and is mostly non-verbal, has rented a movie from The Video Stop every day for the past 20 years, often the same titles at the same time each afternoon.

"She doesn't ask for very much, she asks for very little, so when she does express herself, I try and accommodate her," said Toni Cavanaugh, Christina's mother.

cmo-idaho.jpg
To keep a cherished routine alive, Pocatello store owner David Kraning created "Christina's Corner" — a personal movie section built just for his most loyal customer. CBS News

Though Christina's family owns most of the movies she rents, the routine of visiting the store and checking out films is essential to her well-being.

"She'll only watch them if they're from the video store," Toni explained with a laugh. "I think it's comforting."

When financial realities forced Kraning to close The Video Stop, he faced a dilemma about how to break the news to Christina.

"Last year, just looking at the financials, it wasn't sustainable to try and keep the video store going," Kraning said. "This was one of my first jobs and I remember back in high school, her bringing her daughter in, getting the movies."

cmo-idaho4-1.jpg
Even though her family owns most of the movies, Christina Cavanaugh will only watch them if they're rented from the local video store. CBS News

Instead of simply shutting down, Kraning, who also owns the convenience store next door, created "Christina's Corner" — a special section with shelving and a display of DVDs designed to look like the video store experience she was accustomed to.

"That somebody would do something so kind, for her specifically like that — he wasn't thinking about anything else except her. That's huge," said Toni.

Christina still arrives around 3:30 p.m. daily, selects a movie from Christina's Corner, and checks it out herself at the register. Before leaving, she gives a gesture that powerfully communicates her gratitude.

Toni says Pocatello has been the ideal community for raising Christina. 

"The people here treat her like family — especially Dave and his team, who continue to prioritize her needs despite business challenges," she said.

David Begnaud loves uncovering the heart of every story and will continue to do so, highlighting everyday heroes and proving that there is good news in the news with his exclusive "CBS Mornings" series "Beg-Knows America." Every Monday, get ready for moments that will make you smile or even shed a tear. Do you have a story about an ordinary person doing something extraordinary for someone else? Email David and his team at DearDavid@cbsnews.com

David Begnaud
headshot-600-david-begnaud.jpg

David Begnaud is a CBS News contributor and previously served as the lead national correspondent for "CBS Mornings," based in New York City.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.