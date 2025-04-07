Idaho video store owner creates personalized movie section for longtime customer with Down syndrome

At the last remaining video store in Pocatello, Idaho, the curtains have closed after more than 30 years, but owner David Kraning found a way to keep a crucial service going for his most loyal customer.

Christina Cavanaugh, who has Down syndrome and is mostly non-verbal, has rented a movie from The Video Stop every day for the past 20 years, often the same titles at the same time each afternoon.

"She doesn't ask for very much, she asks for very little, so when she does express herself, I try and accommodate her," said Toni Cavanaugh, Christina's mother.

To keep a cherished routine alive, Pocatello store owner David Kraning created "Christina's Corner" — a personal movie section built just for his most loyal customer. CBS News

Though Christina's family owns most of the movies she rents, the routine of visiting the store and checking out films is essential to her well-being.

"She'll only watch them if they're from the video store," Toni explained with a laugh. "I think it's comforting."

When financial realities forced Kraning to close The Video Stop, he faced a dilemma about how to break the news to Christina.

"Last year, just looking at the financials, it wasn't sustainable to try and keep the video store going," Kraning said. "This was one of my first jobs and I remember back in high school, her bringing her daughter in, getting the movies."

Instead of simply shutting down, Kraning, who also owns the convenience store next door, created "Christina's Corner" — a special section with shelving and a display of DVDs designed to look like the video store experience she was accustomed to.

"That somebody would do something so kind, for her specifically like that — he wasn't thinking about anything else except her. That's huge," said Toni.

Christina still arrives around 3:30 p.m. daily, selects a movie from Christina's Corner, and checks it out herself at the register. Before leaving, she gives a gesture that powerfully communicates her gratitude.

Toni says Pocatello has been the ideal community for raising Christina.

"The people here treat her like family — especially Dave and his team, who continue to prioritize her needs despite business challenges," she said.

