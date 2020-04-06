ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
This week on 60 Minutes: In an economy devastated by coronavirus, business owners and employees struggle with the loss of revenue and jobs. And, Lesley Stahl reports on how Holocaust survivors will be able to share their stories after death thanks to a new project.
Sidelined by the coronavirus, business owners and newly unemployed Americans struggle to find a way forward
Artificial intelligence is preserving our ability to converse with Holocaust survivors even after they die
"Spare a moment for sorrow" says John Dickerson about how can we mourn and respond to the coronavirus pandemic
Melba Wilson: "This is life changing. We're grieving."
Why John Dickerson wrote about acknowledging each other's grief as the coronavirus takes its toll
How a father's final message motivated a Holocaust survivor to record his memories
