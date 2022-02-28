Watch CBS News

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Vulnerable U.S. electric grid facing threats from Russia and domestic terrorists

How secure is America’s electric grid? 13:21

Wrongful Detainees: Americans unjustly held abroad by foreign governments

Americans wrongfully detained by foreign governments 13:23

Local newsrooms strained by budget-slashing financial firms

"An attack on our democracy": Financial firms gutting some local newsrooms 13:28

Danny Fenster on life inside Myanmar's notorious Insein Prison

Danny Fenster on life inside Myanmar’s notorious Insein Prison 05:59

How Congress could intervene to aid struggling local news outlets

Federal and state governments introduce bills to help local news 04:56

Ukraine resistance looks determined as Russian invasion continues for a fourth day

Ukraine resistance looks determined as Russian invasion continues for a fourth day 01:24

