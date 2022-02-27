Ukraine resistance looks determined as Russian invasion continues for a fourth day

Today, Russian ground forces continued to press Ukraine's two largest cities - Kharkiv, and the capital, Kyiv. It's the fourth day of war here, but as the sun set, Ukraine's government and the Kremlin agreed to hold talks.

Yet in an unnerving sign of how things could escalate, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces on higher alert – while the U.S. and Europe have increased their weapons shipments to Ukraine.

Resistance here has looked determined - with videos emerging of killed and captured Russian soldiers, and destroyed Russian tanks and vehicles.

Ukrainian volunteers have taken up arms and others have prepared Molotov cocktails at the request of their government.

Moscow claims it hasn't targeted civilians, but Ukraine says Russian forces have fired indiscriminately.

We've seen people here taking cover in the subway where many are sleeping at night.

And nearly 400,000 have already fled across Ukraine's borders, according to the United Nations. Lines to enter Poland and Romania have stretched for miles.

In the months leading up to this invasion many ordinary Ukrainians told us they'd lay down their lives to protect their country… and now it appears they were deadly serious.