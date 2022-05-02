ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Starving Ukrainians blocked from receiving aid, lack of Ukrainian wheat may cause world food shortage
Eurovision: The song competition that's rocked Europe since 1956
Parodying conspiracy theories with the Birds Aren't Real movement
What Scott Pelley has seen in Ukraine
Backstage at Iceland's Eurovision qualifying contest
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.