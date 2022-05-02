Watch CBS News

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Starving Ukrainians blocked from receiving aid, lack of Ukrainian wheat may cause world food shortage

Harvest of War: The war in Ukraine's effect on the world’s food supply 14:26

Eurovision: The song competition that's rocked Europe since 1956

Parodying conspiracy theories with the Birds Aren't Real movement

Birds Aren't Real: The conspiracy theory that satirizes conspiracy theories 13:22

What Scott Pelley has seen in Ukraine

Witnessing the war in Ukraine 04:38

Backstage at Iceland's Eurovision qualifying contest

A visit to Söngvakeppnin, Iceland’s Eurovision qualifying event 03:36



First published on May 2, 2022 / 11:45 AM

