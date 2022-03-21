ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Economic shock and awe: The strategy behind the economic sanctions against Russia
Would-be home buyers may be forced to rent the American dream, rather than buy it
Sue Bird on the state of the WNBA, her time in Russia and her relationship with Megan Rapinoe
The economic and sanctions fallout of Russia's war in Ukraine
WNBA star Sue Bird on taking the clutch shot
Update: Mental health challenges during the pandemic
