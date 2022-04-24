ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
FBI Director Christopher Wray on foreign cyberattacks, domestic terrorism and attacks on law enforcement
Exposing al Qaeda's Secrets: Inside the documents obtained from Osama bin Laden's compound
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on his approach to crime, COVID restrictions, and his self-described "swagger"
The top issues on NYC Mayor Eric Adams' mind
More from FBI Director Christopher Wray
Documents reveal bin Laden's bid for American support
Next Sunday on 60 Minutes: Eurovision excitement in Iceland
