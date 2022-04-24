Watch CBS News

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

FBI Director Christopher Wray on foreign cyberattacks, domestic terrorism and attacks on law enforcement

Exposing al Qaeda's Secrets: Inside the documents obtained from Osama bin Laden's compound

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on his approach to crime, COVID restrictions, and his self-described "swagger"

The top issues on NYC Mayor Eric Adams' mind

More from FBI Director Christopher Wray

Documents reveal bin Laden's bid for American support

Next Sunday on 60 Minutes: Eurovision excitement in Iceland

