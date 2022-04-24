More from FBI Director Christopher Wray

This past Thursday, April 21st, Scott Pelley sat down with Christopher Wray, director of the FBI. In the above video, Wray tells 60 Minutes about Russian threats, including "cyber mercenaries" his federal law enforcement agency is defending against. They also spoke on the threat of Russian disinformation. "The Russians engage in… very active disinformation, misinformation, and in fact information warfare as a key part of their arsenal," Wray tells Pelley.

FBI agents in training visit the 9/11 Memorial in New York. The FBI worked with the National September 11 Memorial & Museum to design a program specifically for FBI agents and analysts in training.

Wray also tells 60 Minutes about the amount of data the Bureau deals with, and how the agency balances its law enforcement mission and personal privacy.