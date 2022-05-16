ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Bellingcat: The online investigators tracking alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine
How an Air Force veteran discovered his new house was the seat of a plantation where his ancestors were enslaved
How Bellingcat is using TikTok to investigate the war in Ukraine
The house that unlocked a family's history
Bellingcat's path to tracking Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Viewers react to last week's story on youth mental health
