60 Minutes Overtime

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Bellingcat: The online investigators tracking alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine

How Bellingcat is using social media to track alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine 13:30

How an Air Force veteran discovered his new house was the seat of a plantation where his ancestors were enslaved

Man unknowingly buys former plantation house where his ancestors were enslaved 26:40

How Bellingcat is using TikTok to investigate the war in Ukraine

How Bellingcat is using TikTok to investigate the war in Ukraine 06:11

The house that unlocked a family's history

Reclaiming History: Inside the 60 Minutes story as it unfolded in real time 04:21

Bellingcat's path to tracking Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The long pursuit of justice for victims of MH17 | 60 Minutes Archive 13:37

Viewers react to last week's story on youth mental health

Viewers react to last week's story on youth mental health 00:58


First published on May 16, 2022 / 11:40 AM

