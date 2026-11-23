The husband of a woman whose arrest by immigration agents inside a jetway at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport gained national attention says he felt "useless" when seeing his wife and father-in-law be taken into federal custody, calling the episode "unjust."

Jose Castillo, an American citizen, teared up when recounting the moment on Saturday when masked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained his wife, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, and his father-in-law, Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza.

"You black out. You don't even know what's going on. You don't even know what's happening. Everything is moving so fast. Trying to protect your wife and they're taking your father-in-law," Castillo told CBS News in an interview Monday. "As a U.S. citizen, you feel useless."

Castillo said he felt "disgusted."

"How can you sit with yourself and strip somebody away like that in broad daylight, in front of families?" Castillo added.

The arrest was captured on videos that have gone viral. Hernandez Mejia is heard wailing and saying she has a valid work permit, while bystanders demand answers from the federal agents.

Department of Homeland Security officials identified Hernandez Mejia and Larrondo Mendoza as Mexican nationals living in the U.S. illegally after overstaying their visas. The agency said ICE officers were targeting Larrondo Mendoza for arrest when "other passengers began obstructing federal officers."

DHS accused Hernandez Mejia of assaulting agents, alleging she threw hot coffee on them. Castillo pushed back on the allegations.

"There was no assault on her end," Castillo said. "She did nothing. She was being shoved. They came directly at us."

"When you're coming at me and my wife and you're shoving us, obviously coffee's going to be spilled," he added.

DHS has said Hernandez Mejia "will be charged with assaulting a federal officer."

Castillo said he was traveling with his wife and father-in-law to a family event when they were approached by ICE agents in plainclothes on the jetway to an Alaska Airlines flight. The flight was delayed by over two hours, and the flight crew had to be replaced, the airline said.

Officials at Alaska Airlines and the Port of Seattle, which runs the airport, said they were not given prior notice of the ICE operation. The Port of Seattle said it was "outraged."

Hernandez Mejia and her father remain in ICE custody in Tacoma, Washington, according to their attorney. Castillo pleaded for their release.

"They don't deserve to be in there," he said. "It was done in such an unjust manner."

The incident is the latest in a string of ICE operations that have gone awry in recent weeks, even after President Trump acknowledged to 60 Minutes that his crackdown on illegal immigration may have been "too tough."

Last week, video captured ICE agents pushing a pregnant woman and U.S. citizen to the ground in Modesto, California. ICE accused her of interfering with the arrest of a man with a criminal record. In Texas, an ICE agent is facing criminal charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly striking a Mexican immigrant with an unmarked SUV. His attorney has called the incident an "accident."

The detention at Sea-Tac airport is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to send ICE officers to major airports across the country to arrest travelers who are in the U.S. illegally or with a tenuous legal status. Those arrested have included travelers with pending legal immigration applications but whose underlying permission to be in the U.S. expired.

Olia Catala, who is representing the father and daughter detained at Sea-Tac, said her clients entered the U.S. as tourists and that both have pending immigration applications. Hernandez Mejia, Catala said, applied for a green card as the spouse of a U.S. citizen.

She said the family was trying to follow the immigration process prior to being arrested.

"Congress created legal pathways and Sofia and her father were using them," Catala said. "We can't tell immigrants to use the legal pathways, to follow the law and then punish them for doing just that."