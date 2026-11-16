A pregnant Modesto woman who says she was pepper-sprayed, forced to the ground and arrested by federal immigration agents outside the Stanislaus County Jail is demanding answers about the encounter.

Lizbeth Vargas Andrade, who says she is a U.S. citizen, was among several people protesting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention in the jail's parking lot when the incident occurred on Sunday.

CBS News Sacramento confirmed that video of the encounter was recorded outside the jail. The footage shows Andrade on the ground as agents handcuff her, at one point with her stomach against the pavement.

Andrade said the confrontation began when an agent backed into her.

"He backed up into me. We bumped. 'She hit me! She hit me!' We bumped," Andrade said. "That's when everything started. They started holding my hands with my phone in my hand. I was trying to still go around. That's when another agent maced me and dropped me to the floor."

Andrade said the situation escalated when federal immigration agents attempted to detain her sister-in-law, who she said had given someone a ride.

Andrade's husband recorded the encounter in the parking lot near the jail and the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office headquarters.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office referred CBS News Sacramento to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for questions about the incident.

CBS News Sacramento sent questions to both DHS and ICE regarding the incident. Neither agency has responded.

Andrade said she remained in ICE custody for several hours before being taken to a hospital. She said her sister called emergency medical responders to check on her.

"They took me. My sugar was super high. My blood pressure was super high. They told me, 'You have no choice. You're going to the hospital,' " Andrade said.

Andrade returned to the parking lot with her husband and attorney on Monday to discuss the incident and call for accountability.

Her attorney, Patrick Kolasinski, criticized the number of agents involved and questioned their handling of the encounter, as well as the sheriff's office response.

"What I see is too many, too close. It's clear ICE isn't trained. It's clear if the sheriff is seeing this scenario, some deputies should've come out and controlled the situation," the attorney said.