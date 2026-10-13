Hurricane Simon still hitting western Mexico after tropical systems kill 5

Hurricane Simon continued to move slowly up the coast of west-central Mexico early Tuesday bringing wind and flooding rain after tropical weather systems caused five deaths and damage in Pacific coastal towns and resorts.

The eye of the hurricane remained offshore as its outer bands of winds and rain slammed communities between the Sierra Madre and the Pacific Ocean near Puerto Vallarta.

Simon's 90 mph strongest sustained winds made it a Category 1 storm, but the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said it had technically become a small tropical cyclone. Simon was some 90 miles west of Cabo Corrientes and heading northwest at 3 mph.

"Some additional weakening is forecast over the next day or so, but Simon is forecast to remain a hurricane through midweek and could re-intensify by Wednesday," the hurricane center said. Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 10 miles from Simon's core and tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 45 miles.

Flood advisories were mostly lifted in the southwestern U.S. after the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel caused weekend flooding in Las Vegas.

Tropical weather turns deadly

In Mexico's Baja California state, rescuers on Monday combed parts of the coastal city of Ensenada, where floodwaters swept away vehicles and damaged homes. At least four people died in the state due to the impact of post-tropical cyclone Rachel.

Resident Johana Nuriulu said the flooding began during the night, shortly after heavy rain knocked out electricity. "We heard a loud noise that sounded like ocean waves, but really loud," she said.

Nuriulu said she went outside and discovered that a nearby stream had overflowed, sending water rushing through the neighborhood. The waters inundated streets and homes, sweeping away vehicles and other belongings. "Everything was being dragged away," Nuriulu said.

Several communities were cut off by landslides and overflowing rivers elsewhere in Baja California.

A drone view shows waves crashing against beachfront buildings as Hurricane Simon remained off Mexico's Pacific coast, in San Francisco, Bahia de Banderas, Nayarit state, Mexico, on Oct. 12, 2026. Christian Ruano / REUTERS

In the afternoon, the Mexican military used helicopters to rescue 32 people - 22 of them foreigners - from a ranch in Ensenada. Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila said 13 were youths.

The state Secretary of Security, Gen. Laureano Carrillo, said some of the group were missionaries meeting at the ranch and that among them were Germans and Americans.

Baja California Civil Protection Coordinator Ignacio Lozoya said Monday evening that four bodies had been recovered in Ensenada: a 13-year-old girl on Sunday and two women and a 4-year-old boy Monday. Lozoya said six people remained missing: four in Ensenada and two from the town of San Felipe, a father and son who went fishing Saturday and didn't return.

According to Ávila, some 14,000 federal and state personnel had been deployed across Baja California to assist affected residents and respond to the emergency.

To the south, Simon downed trees and electricity poles, blocked roads and flooded homes in coastal towns of Guerrero state, including the major seaport of Acapulco, Gov. Evelyn Salgado said at a news conference.

A 71-year-old man died after a wall collapsed in Chilpancingo, Guerrero's capital, Salgado said.

In Puerto Vallarta, workers removed wooden panels from boarded-up storefronts and businesses reopened Monday as rains eased. The popular tourist destination's international airport suspended operations until Tuesday morning.

A person rides a bicycle through a flooded street as Hurricane Simon remains off Mexico's Pacific coast, in San Francisco, Bahia de Banderas, Nayarit state, Mexico, on Oct. 12, 2026. Christian Ruano / REUTERS

"Personally, I think we should remain on alert because we don't really know whether it will arrive, move elsewhere or dissipate," said Noelia Carrillo, a tourism agency worker.

U.S. impacts

Rachel weakened into a post-tropical cyclone as it moved north into Southern California. The storm battered the coast with unusually large waves, which tore apart a boardwalk and smashed into homes in Long Beach. Some residents were forced to evacuate.

Las Vegas tied an all-time daily rainfall record for October when it received 1.08 inches of rain into Sunday morning, according to the U.S. National Weather Service. The record was set in 1947.

Videos posted on social media showed a torrent of water rushing through a street near the Las Vegas Strip, with a Ferris wheel and casinos in the background.

Flood advisories were mostly lifted by late Monday in Utah, Arizona and elsewhere in the Southwest.

In Utah, dozens of runners and volunteers who were part of the Moab 240 ultramarathon were evacuated Sunday after being stranded by flooding. The race goes through Canyonlands and Arches national parks.

The additional rainfall isn't associated with Rachel, but a different weather system moving across the West, forecasters said. The precipitation is expected to end by Wednesday.

Power was gradually being restored after Hurricane Isaias hit the U.S. Southeast.

At least four deaths have been linked to Isaias, the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, which came ashore as a Category 2 hurricane Friday near Destin, Florida, a Gulf Coast vacation spot filled with high-rises and tourist shops. The storm then roared into Alabama with tropical-force winds before dissipating farther north.