How to help Hurricane Milton survivors after the storm

As Hurricane Milton barrels toward the west coast of Florida, thousands of residents are in the historic storm's projected path of destruction. Forecasters said formidable winds, storm surge and tornadoes are likely to cause massive damage to a region just recovering from Hurricane Helene.

President Biden told Floridians his administration would offer support "for as long as it takes to rescue, recover and rebuild."

Several organizations are preparing to assist households hit by Milton. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has numerous disaster recovery centers throughout the state. The White House said Wednesday that FEMA has 20 million meals and 40 million liters of water ready to deploy to address ongoing Helene and Milton response efforts.

Information on how to access information about the shelters and apply for assistance can be found at disasterassistance.gov. Residents can also call 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585.

The Florida Disaster Fund has said it will distribute donations to service organizations that help people with disaster response and recovery. Collected donations will be used for those affected by Milton and Helene, the fund said.

The Florida Disaster Legal Aid Helpline offers free legal information and advice to those facing challenges related to FEMA assistance or support with all disaster-related obstacles. Residents can call 833-514-2940 for assistance, or apply online.

Local organization Feeding Tampa Bay connects residents with hot meals and food banks. Their disaster readiness team is FEMA-trained, the organization said, and works directly with local emergency management operations to provide food, water and hygiene items during crisis situations.

For those seeking housing, Metro Ministries manages housing for at-risk families in Tampa and plans to help secure food, housing and supplies needed to restore their lives after Hurricane Milton.

Pet owners and animal lovers can contact the Humane Society of the United States as they work to secure transport for dogs and cats and bring them to safety and provide assistance to devastated animal shelters.

contributed to this report.