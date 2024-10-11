Satellite photos reveal major destruction caused by Hurricane Milton

Florida begins recovery process with power still out for millions after Hurricane Milton

Satellite images show the extent of the damage from Hurricane Milton, which spawned tornadoes across Florida and struck the state as a Category 3 hurricane.

The fatal storm surge that forecasters feared never arrived, but photos show heavy flooding, especially in coastal areas and on the state's barrier islands. Homes were torn to pieces and power lines were ripped down by strong winds and heavy rain.

One satellite image shows flooded streets in St. Armands Key, a barrier island near Sarasota.

Flooded streets in St. Armands Key after Hurricane Milton, in Sarasota, Florida. Maxar Technologies

On Ana Maria Island, a barrier island in Manatee County, Florida, a satellite photo shows storm debris and flooded coastal homes.

Flooded streets and storm debris after Hurricane Milton, in Ana Maria Island, Florida. Maxar Technologies

Another photo from the region shows sand blown down the main streets of the neighborhood.

Sand and water on the streets after Hurricane Milton, in Holmes Beach, Ana Maria Island, Florida. Maxar Technologies

At a condo building in Cortez, Florida, before-and-after photos show the extent of the damage. A photo taken in the aftermath of the storm shows a portion of the building's roof ripped off, and debris scattered on the ground. The photo also shows flooding and other debris spread across the area.

A satellite view of the Waterway Condominium Association building before (top) and after (bottom) Hurricane Milton, in Cortez, Florida. Maxar Technologies

Another before-and-after photo shows the devastation at Tropicana Field, the home stadium of the Tampa Bay Rays. Before the storm, the stadium had been used as a staging site for first responders. Heavy winds shredded the fabric roof of the building.

Photos show the massive gaps where the fabric that served as the domed building's roof had been ripped to shreds. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue confirmed that there were no injuries in the incident. It was not immediately clear how much damage there was inside the stadium, but debris can be seen on the field.

A satellite view of the Tropicana Field before (top) and after (bottom) Hurricane Milton, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Maxar Technologies