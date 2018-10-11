Dramatic drone video shows Florida school decimated by Hurricane Michael

Dramatic drone video shows extensive damage to a school in Florida's Panama City, giving a sense of Hurricane Michael's ferocity. The video shows collapsed roofing and walls, scattered debris and mangled building materials.

FEMA administrator Brock Long said it could take months, or even years, for some of the hardest-hit areas to recover from the storm, which slammed into the Florida Panhandle Wednesday.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said both hospitals in Panama City are destroyed. Officials are opening temporary hospitals in that area.

"CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor reports there is extensive damage in Panama City Beach, Florida. A lot of trees are down and many buildings are badly damaged.

On Thursday morning, people were starting to get out and assess the damage from Michael, which is being blamed for at least two deaths as it moves over the Southeast.