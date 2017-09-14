Hurricane Max hits southern Mexico coast

MEXICO CITY -- Hurricane Max has made landfall on Mexico's southern Pacific coast as a Category 1 storm and is forecast to move inland along the coast of Guerrero state, a region that includes the resort city of Acapulco.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for Max for the coastline between Zihuatanejo and Punta Maldonado.

The center said Max should weaken as it moves over land but could bring "life-threatening flash floods and rainfall" to Guerrero and Oaxaca states. Heavy rainfall will be the primary threat from the storm. Five to 10 inches are expected to fall over the Mexican states.

National Hurricane Center

Max had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, was located about 55 miles east-southeast of Acapulco and was heading toward the east at 8 mph, the hurricane center reported.

Also Thursday, Tropical Storm Norma formed farther out to the west in the Pacific and was expected to strengthen and head toward the resort-studded Baja California Peninsula.

Norma was located about 360 miles south of the twin resorts of Los Cabos at the peninsula's southern tip.

The storm had winds of 45 mph and was moving north at 6 mph. On that track Norma could be at hurricane strength near Los Cabos by Sunday or Monday

Tropical Storm Lidia battered Mexico's western coast, killing at least five people when it made landfall near Los Cabos on Aug. 31.

On the Atlantic coast, Mexico was hit last week by Hurricane Katia, which made landfall on Sept. 8th near Tecolutla.