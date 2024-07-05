When will Hurricane Beryl hit Texas? Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth now within its probable path

Path of Hurricane Beryl could reach North Texas next week Path of Hurricane Beryl could reach North Texas next week 01:59

Hurricane Beryl is inching closer to the Texas coast, and the latest forecast shows that the storm could hit the southern part of the state before moving north — affecting Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth area at some point next week.

The hurricane, now a Category 2, made landfall again Friday morning over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula after blowing past the Cayman Islands and Jamaica, devastating a number of islands.

The powerful Category 4 hurricane tore through the Caribbean earlier this week, killing at least six people. It continues to make its way west-northwest as a hurricane but at a decreasing speed, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As Beryl gets closer to the Texas coast, the NHC said there is an increasing risk of strong winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall in portions of southern Texas later this weekend.

Beryl could make landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane

As of Friday morning, there were no watches or warnings in effect for the Texas coast as Beryl was about 700 miles east-southeast of Brownsville. On the current track, Beryl could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Sunday or early Monday near Brownsville, before moving inland.

North Texas is now in the five-day outlook cone with Beryl downgrading to a tropical depression next week. CBS News Texas

Beryl could reach the Houston area late Monday or early Tuesday as a tropical depression, and will continue to weaken before possibly affecting Dallas-Fort Worth, according to NHC.

The North Texas region is now in the five-day outlook cone with Beryl downgrading to a tropical depression next week. For North Texas residents, this means there will likely be tropical rains next Tuesday night into Wednesday. Severe weather is likely to affect the area due to the storm.

Beryl was the earliest Category 5 hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic basin, and was only the second Category 5 storm recorded in July since 2005, according to the NHC.